Uche Jombo has sounded a note of warning to colleagues and business partners in the industry who continue to mispronounce and misspell her name

The actress noted that henceforth she wouldn’t honour promotional materials in which her name is wrongly spelt

Uche’s post stirred mixed reactions from her fans and some colleagues in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo seems to have had enough of people, especially business partners, mispronouncing and misspelling her surname.

The movie star in a recent Instagram video called out such people and sounded a note of warning to them.

According to her, most people still replace the letter ‘O’ in her surname with the letter ‘U’ thereby changing the name to Jumbo as opposed to Jombo.

Uche Jombo calls out people who still misspell, mispronounce her name. Photo: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Uche noted that she has been in the industry for over two decades and it is enough time for people to have learnt how to pronounce her name and write it correctly.

In a different portion of the video, the Nollywood star made it clear that henceforth promotional materials that carry the wrong spelling of her name wouldn’t be posted on her page.

Watch the video below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues react

The video shared by the actress stirred different reactions from her fans and colleagues on the social media platform.

Read what some of them had to say below:

stevechuks_ said:

"Lmao the end! They better get it right!"

omowunmi_dada said:

"It’s your beauty for me. Same way I keep correcting people that I am Omowunmi not Omawumi. Can be annoying especially with our work."

deyemitheactor said:

"I can’t even tell you how they’ve bastardized my name o!!"

dumebiblog said:

"Jumbo even good, one girl for my street dey call you uche jonbull. She go say 'uche jonbull dey the film'"

joyebea said:

"That is so disrespectful of them, for crying out loud you are one of Nollywood's living legend."

efecollabs said:

"This was so important to correct."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Uche Jombo, son melt hearts with show of love

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress showed how she and her son Matthew bond with each other anytime she is not on a movie set.

Uche shared a video with her son and it got Nigerians and her celebrity friends gushing over them.

Both of them were spotted declaring how much they love each other and they quantified it in numbers.

Source: Legit