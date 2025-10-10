A woman has expressed sadness online after meeting her former secondary schoolmate, who now works as a dispatch rider

According to the woman, the young man was regarded as one of the brightest in school then, with teachers expecting him to become a medical doctor

She shared the heartbreaking lamentation of her ex-colleague, whom she noticed seemed very depressed

A woman was heartbroken after seeing her former secondary schoolmate now working as a dispatch rider.

She said nothing prepared her for seeing that the dispatch rider who delivered her package was her former colleague.

She lamented on TikTok:

"Nothing prepared me for seeing my secondary school classmate as the dispatch rider who came to deliver my package."

Her post received backlash, causing her to further clarify why she shared it online.

Defending her post, the woman, @siza_kelvin, said her post was her way of expressing her bewilderment at seeing her former schoolmate doing such a profession.

She disclosed that he was one of the brightest students back then, and teachers had thought he would end up as a medical doctor.

The woman further said the young man expressed his frustration to her when they reunited, noting that he seemed really depressed. In her words:

"The misconceptions in the comment is just weird, this post was simply to express my shock seeing an old time classmate in such situations, where he has to go through so much and even risk his life daily to earn a living, despite being one of the brightest in the class back then and all our teachers would say he will end up being a medical doctor, I was simply surprised and he vented to me on how frustrating it could be sometimes and how he wishes to be in a better position in life and he seemed really depressed.

"That’s the reason i expressed how I felt with an “heartbreak” because it’s quite heartbreaking that in the society we live in today, mere intelligence is not enough to get you to where you’re going and it’s just sad, read to understand before creating a narrative."

Mixed reactions followed lady's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

crackhead said:

"And what’s the problem make the person no hustle una tire me ooo."

Showbaby said:

"There is nothing wrong in what she posted. Why are y’all angry? She is not mocking him/her."

Skyz Doctor said:

"Omo I saw my junior In secondary school yesterday on TikTok I not fit talk😪Åbì make I start yahoo."

NO.1 SHOP FOR AFFORDABLES said:

"She added a broken heart emoji to show she’s not happy either so why the hate 😏??"

Edusei N said:

"Is this a problem??? God forbid people want to survive."

marvel20 said:

"So far he is not lazy not begging anyone before he eats its its okay for him."

