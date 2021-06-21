A social media entrepreneur, Mavs Herbal, has called out BBNaija star, Nina Ivy, who recently opened up about her body surgery online

The businesswoman claimed Nina had damaged her business by undergoing plastic surgery barely three weeks after being paid to promote their organic body enhancing product

The entrepreneur wondered why the reality star did not keep to her end of the bargain before undergoing her drastic body change

Nina on the other hand claimed that she never signed a contract not to have her body done before agreeing to promote a product

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian reality show star, Nina, recently faced some heat from a business partner, Mavs Herbals, after she opened up on social media about her plastic surgery journey.

The BBNaija star disclosed how she had undergone a body-enhancing surgery in Miami.

It wasn’t long before a businesswoman, Mavs Herbals, took to social media to drag Nina and claim she had damaged her business with her recent move.

Entrepreneur claims Nina damaged her business by undergoing plastic surgery after getting paid to publicise organic products. Photos: @nina_ivy_, @mav_herbals

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Businesswoman claims Nina's move damaged her business

In a now-deleted online post, Mavs claimed Nina went for her surgery barely three weeks after getting paid to promote their organic body enhancement products.

The businesswoman added that she paid Nina millions for the deal and wondered why the reality star did not complete her end of the bargain before undergoing her surgery.

Mavs then demanded for a full refund from Nina as well as a public apology. According to her, the young lady was yet to reach out to her personally over the issue.

See the post below:

Entrepreneur strips Nina of brand deal

In a subsequent post, the businesswoman announced that Nina had been stripped of the deal and ceased to represent their brand. See below:

The entrepreneur also aired her grievances in a four-minute video where she lambasted influencers who had no regard for the brands they represent. See below:

Nina reacts to the call out, calls it waste of time

After what seemed like a long silence, Nina took to her Instagram story to address the uproar. The BBNaija star said her contract did not state that she couldn’t do surgery if she pleased.

According to her, the fuss from her business partner was all a waste of time. See a screenshot below:

Nina claimed her business partner was wasting her time for calling her out because her contract never stated she couldn't do surgery. Photo: @nina_ivy.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the issue

Read some of the reactions from fans to the trending issue below:

Queenshair_place:

"What business owners go through in Nigeria though."

Dhorhys:

"Shey she signed a contract, Sue for damages."

Pjuwah:

"If the contract says she is not allowed to do bu*tt surgery, then she can be sue.

However, if it doesn’t state the above in the ‘does’ and ‘don’t’, then no contract was breached! Whether or not the products work, Nina can still ‘personally’ decide to enhance her bu*tt surgically."

Zeepeng_fabrics:

"What she was totally unfair,i think there should always be a written agreement before signing any celeb."

Ceeemonie:

"She obviously didn’t even try the product."

Iam__semileniola:

" If your products are that effective she wouldn’t need to go under the knife."

Interesting.

Uriel talks about her body transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa, is naturally endowed and she revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng