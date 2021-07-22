Singer Di'Ja and her husband have been spotted in some beautiful pictures that showed up in the online community

One of the heartwarming pictures captured the Mavin singer placing a soft kiss on her husband’s right cheek

Fans on social media couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures as the singer isn’t one known to put her family members on display

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and this is exactly the feeling that singer Di'Ja and her husband have evoked in the hearts of social media users.

Mavin singer Dija sighted with her husband. Photo: @aphrodija

Source: Instagram

Just recently, loved-up pictures of the singer and her man surfaced in the online community.

The husband and wife were spotted rocking similar outfits but even more alluring was how Di'Ja placed a soft kiss on her man’s cheek in one of the pictures.

Check out the beautiful photos below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to Di'Ja and hubby's pictures

The pictures of the singer and her husband stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community. Some people also pointed out how they've been able to keep their union together and out of social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

osaprogress said:

"What a beautiful couple."

material.kings said:

"Omo you need marry women way get sense like this girl oh since they marry no story or rubbish."

topman_tech said:

"So happy to see that some marriages still work fine. You reading this yours will work. Mine too when i get married o."

ebukadeyforyouu said:

"Boy your all that I want, cos you got what I need, tell me boy do you see, happiness in me"

ezeherod said:

"My love for slim women is evergreen, oga you sabi better thing.... just make sure you continue treating her with love, care and respect."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni expecting first child together

In a related celebrity couple story, Legit.ng reported that 2019 Big Brother Naija stars, Khafi and Gedoni are set to become first-time parents as they have a baby on the way.

Khafi took to social media with the announcement and also accompanied it with an adorable photo.

Fans and colleagues of the parents-to-be took to the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit