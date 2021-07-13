BBNaija ex-housemate Kemen has taken to social media to talk about the significance of the respect and attention accorded to the dead

The reality star took to his Instagram page to explain that such respect can't be given to the living because it is not sustainable

Kemen advised people not to mistake the show of last respect for the dead as some selfish emotional bias

Popular Nigerian singer Sound Sultan passed away on July 11 and different posts have been dedicated to celebrating and talking about the kind of person he was on social media.

While some celebrities and Nigerians used that as an opportunity to grieve and express condolences to his family, others questioned the genuineness and motive behind it.

Kemen talks about paying last respect to the dead Photo credit: @kemenfitness/@soundsultan

Big Brother Naija star, Kemen has taken to social media to make a case for people who celebrate others in death.

It's called last respect

According to Kemen, the love, attention and respect accorded to the dead is a one-off. The reality star continued by saying that such respect can only be given to the dead because it is not sustainable.

In Kemen's words, it is the last respect given to the dead and should not be mistaken for emotional bias.

He simply captioned the post with:

"The truth for me."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians agree with Kemen

A lot of people found sense in the reality star's statement, read some comments gathered below:

Nafisat.a.a:

"While this is true, it is also important to make sure that one doesn't juxtapose life and death situations and emotions. The living should feel some if not all the love and "respect" they are accorded when they can no longer appreciate it at death."

Precious_christiana_:

"And fact for me."

Mersaydisroberts:

"At last! Someone sensible has made sense. So stop judging people who decide to pay their last respects to the Dead!"

Etek_notions:

"So long you are a popular person . Massive posthumous mourning and repost is only natural. It is well."

Funke Akindele mourns Sound Sultan

Hours after the sad news of Sound Sultan's death became public, actress Funke Akindele-Bello took to her Instastory channel with a series of videos where she spoke about the heartbreaking incident.

The Jenifa film star explained that she had just finished Sunday service with other members of her family when the news was shared with her.

Funke who appeared to be in disbelief continued asking how and why the singer should be the one taken by death.

Source: Legit.ng