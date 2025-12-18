Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has been called out by the popular prophet Tamunominabo Boma

The cleric opened up about a prophecy he saw regarding the billionaire and groups of enemies plotting his fall

He further addressed how the foreseen peril could be averted, which garnered the attention of many online

In a recent video, the popular prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma issued a warning about an alleged plot against renowned businessman Obi Cubana, urging prayers and divine protection for him.

Prophet Abel described a vision in which a group of people gathered around a table with a picture of Obi Cubana placed in the centre.

Source: Instagram

He revealed that, in the vision, these individuals intended to “fall” Obi Cubana, though he did not specify whether this meant physical harm or an attack on his businesses.

“I saw Obi Cubana at the centre of that table,” Prophet Abel said. “They have gathered to fall Obi Cubana. Fall is fall,” he added, emphasising the seriousness of the situation.

The prophet encouraged supporters to pray for Obi Cubana, highlighting his contributions to many people and calling for divine protection over his wealth and business ventures.

“Everyone of his businesses, no one will take it from him. He will never start losing his businesses, his houses. He will never start being in debt,” Abel said.

Prophet Abel also suggested a possible route for Obi Cubana to escape the danger, indicating that embracing political leadership could be a way to safeguard his influence and legacy.

He hinted that Obi Cubana’s involvement in Anambra State’s future could have transformative effects, predicting that the state could flourish under his guidance.

“If Cubana rules Anambra, the governor of Abia State will be learning from him,” Prophet Abel said.

He urged Obi Cubana to consider stepping into a political role, suggesting that it could be part of the path to overcoming the threat he foresees.

People pray for Obi Cubana

The prophecy has stirred reactions online, with many calling for prayers for Obi Cubana’s protection and safety.

shopluxuryng said:

"I had a dream about him in September too."

house_of_joocraft said:

"@obi_cubana nothing will happen to u and u will excel in all ramifications …one pastor from Ghana said this in a different way sir …Be observant nwanne mmadu ….God bless u.".

that_owerri_boy said:

"Obi cubana will do well as a governor of anambra state honestly."

fearlessmind888 said:

"You don't see vision for your followers only rich people😂 hmmm 🤔."

yourvillageoracle said:

"I swear on my life...if God run am for me....chai...No Anambara indigene will want to leave d state."

yourvillageoracle said:

"God does not know how to share money....if he blesses me as much he's blessed Obi Cubana, Anambara state will b proud I am their son - so help me God!"

