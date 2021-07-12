Actress Funke Akindele-Bello was among many who took to social media to express shock following the death of singer Sound Sultan

The actress in a series of Instastory videos said she received the sad news just after she finished Sunday service in her house

Funke went on to add that the late Sound Sultan was indeed a good person who was always willing to support others

The world is still mourning the death of Nigerian music star Olanrewaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, and actress Funke Akindele-Bello was among those who expressed shock on social media.

Hours after the sad news became public, Funke took to her Instastory channel with a series of videos in which she spoke about the heartbreaking incident.

Actress Funke Akindele mourns Sound Sultan. Photo: @soundsultan/@funkejenifaakindele

The Jenifa film star explained that she had just finished Sunday service with other members of her family when the news was shared with her.

Funke who appeared to be in disbelief continued asking how and why the singer should be the one taken by death.

In a different portion of the video, the actress noted that there isn’t much to the world. Funke added that Sound Sultan was indeed one of the good ones who was always willing to support others.

Watch the clip below:

Fans join Funke Akindele to mourn late Sound Sultan

Fans on social media who came across the video by the actress had different things to say. Read comments below:

demimedia0one said:

"So sad Good people die young, God why all these animals treating us like nothing still living…..Unquestionable God You are the greatest."

iamchisexy said:

"It is well!"

q.u.i.n.n.b.i.s.i said:

"Why am I crying don’t even know him personally."

ru_by22 said:

"Na so e shock me too o hmmmmm."

2baba, Eldee, others virtually attend Sound Sultan's burial

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the 44-year-old musician was buried by family members and close friends in the US where he passed away.

Unfortunately, colleagues in Nigeria and other parts of the world couldn’t be physically present and they opted to attend the funeral service virtually. 2baba, Daddy Showkey, Eldee among others were spotted during the live Zoom coverage

More condolence messages poured in for the much-loved musician who lost the fight against cancer.

