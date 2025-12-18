An observant Nigerian man shared how Bishop Abioye’s absence was felt at Shiloh 2025 which held at Canaanland in Ota

He also raised questions concerning the relationship between Bishop Oyedepo and Abioye, following his retirement in 2024

What he said sparked reactions from netizens, as they took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

A Nigerian man, Honour Oriretan, shared how Bishop David Abioye’s absence was felt at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

Shiloh 2025 video raises questions about Abioye

This year’s 2025 Shiloh would be the second one after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Honour Oriretan said:

“Bishop Abioye was greatly missed at Shiloh-2025 esp standing on the altar with Bishop Oyedepo at the last prophetic declaration before Shiloh ends.

“His absence was felt. But hope all is well between him & Bishop Oyedepo..Well,these men are of G0d & they move by the leading of the spiritt

“Hope to see Bishop Abioye at Shiloh-2026 as this will be wise,not unw!se..Y'all sha be wise,.Don't be unw!se.”

Reactions trail man's observation about Abioye's absence

Ngunan Yaweh said:

"Let the truth be told, Bishop Abioye was not treated well. What plans was he having for his children? Who will he be calling as his witness when he was sharing his visions? Jesus never retired his Peter, john e.t.c. As a winner am thinking deep."

Georginia Boniface said:

"I don't know how to come into this but you are all men of God called by God himself. Who am I. It's true we are all human and nobody is perfect. But whatever it is should be look into and sorted out properly. But love, peace and together still remain the motto of God. Even if Bishop David Abioye has left winner's chapel, his legacy and impart can never be erased from the minds of the members of the church. Daddy Oyedepo probably you should invite Abioye and find out what the problem is. But make sure you seek direction from God."

Micaiah Ekwere said:

"Are you church investigation machinery?.how e take concern you when two of them no dey complain?"

