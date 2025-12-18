A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video showing how his friends went the extra mile to make his graduation ceremony a memorable one

A Nigerian man posted a touching clip that captured how his friends celebrated his latest academic achievement.

The video showed him on his graduation day expressing so much joy as his friends made it a truly memorable moment for him.

Friends sneak speaker to man's graduation ceremony

What was meant to be a formal ceremony turned into an entertaining event that proved the existence of genuine friendships.

Identified on TikTok as @cysoflyy, the man shared a heartwarming clip from his graduation ceremony that caught people's attention.

The clip showed how his friends discreetly brought a speaker into the graduation venue without drawing attention.

As he stepped forward to receive his award, music suddenly filled the hall, catching both attendees and officials off guard.

The moment stood out against the usual solemn atmosphere associated with such graduation events.

He captioned the video:

"POV: Your friends snuck a speaker to your grad. WOW Dreams to reality, shoutout them for making it happen. Shoutout @TTYB, shoutout my people. Naija No Dey Carry Last."

Reactions as friends sneak speaker to man's graduation

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section.

@banke oniru said:

"A Nigerian graduate from a university in Texas turned his graduation ceremony into a full-blown Naija party! On the big day, while everyone else was posing for classy photos with solemn music in the background, this legend sneaked in a massive speaker and blasted "Yahooze" by Olu Maintain at maximum volume. Bro yawere gan o! Out of all the motivational, inspirational, or even just normal celebratory songs in the world, he chose the ultimate Yahoo Boys national anthem. Imagine the confusion on the faces of the American professors and parents as the hall suddenly filled with lyrics celebrating "yahooze" lifestyle. Pure legendary madness!"

@IDAN rapper said:

"Naija to the world few can understand what sponsor him to be a successful man big message."

@Big Aries said:

"Bruh could’ve showed some better moves man he represented the whole continent this is something that don’t happen often."

@Musty said:

"Unah good morning oo comment section, make unah use this one step down first."

@FOLEFAC NINOBROWN added:

"I love seeing good friends supporting one another it shows so much love that's why I always tell people that Africans are the best to be with one love my people from Africa."

