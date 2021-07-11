Soberekon has mourned the death of Superstar Musician Sound Sultan as he wondered why people never checked on him

The music boss said that the news that he was ill was all over the place when the Mathematics crooner was having a hard time

Many Nigerians disagreed with him, saying that they never knew the icon was having health issues

Popular music executive, Soberekon, has gone online to question the genuineness of the condolences that poured in following the death of Sound Sultan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, July 11, Soberekon asked why people who never checked on the music icon while he was sick are suddenly concerned about him.

The man wanted to know why people didn't show concern while he was alive. Photo source: @sosoberekon, @soundsultan

It was everywhere

Soberekon said that the news of his sickness was everywhere, suggesting that it was a hard one to miss.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself and the late Mathematics crooner, he said that "everyone is posting now that he is gone."

He described Sound Sultan as an amazing person. His post on the platform has generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

See his post below:

Many people disagreed

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 300 comments and thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

ayoanimashaun said:

"Only @soundsultan knew that and let it be between him, God, those who did and those who didn’t. No one really has the right to castigate anybody. No even his family. May our intention and hearts judge us. Some of out friends are going through so much now….they are where Lanre was three months ago. I pray they survive….for those that feel that should have done better. I hope these ones survive it…but you can start by checking on them."

lemon77724 said:

"Una don start this talk talk again ! Let the dead Rest In Peace."

beninteriorfurniture said:

"A lot of us neva knew he was sick, rest on legendary."

x_xzizo96 said:

"A lot of people never knew he was sick.. No be talk be that abeg."

only1ricch_obenzi said:

"Life. They don’t love u wen u re alive."

What he said when he was alive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sound Sultan shared a lovely family photo on social media to mark the end of the month of Ramadan.

He decided to use the opportunity to address the news that has been going around concerning his state of health.

In the post which the singer shared on his official Instagram page, he wished his Muslim fans the best and made sure to remind non-Muslims that it was not the time to kill ram.

