AFCON 2025: Ugandan Striker Fires Warning to Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles, Others

Uganda are drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Tanzania and Tunisia at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Cranes could pose problems for the big teams, even though they are seen as underdogs ahead of the competition

Striker Melvyn Lorenzen has stated that opponents will face tough times, as they hope to make a strong statement at the continental showpiece

Ahead of their Group C matches at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Ugandan striker Melvyn Lorenzen has stated that opponents will face tough times.

The Cranes, who many see as underdogs, are in the same group with Nigeria, Tanzania and Tunisia at the tournament, which starts on Sunday, December 21.

Historically, Uganda have struggled to make an impact at the AFCON, but they will hope to make a strong statement in Morocco.

Melvyn Lorenzen has tipped Uganda to do well at AFCON 2025. Photo: Peter Lous.

Source: Getty Images

Based on pedigree, they would likely rank behind both Nigeria and Tunisia, leaving them with no chance of progressing to the knockout phase.

But Lorenzen, who has been impressive for Malaysian outfit Muangthong United, believed his team would not appear at the tournament as pushovers.

The 31-year-old Werder Bremen star said via FUFA:

"Even against the big nations, it's always a good result. We've never gone under; they've always shown themselves in a good light. So, I think any team that comes won't be comfortable playing us. It's time to prove that again."

The forward, who recently made his national team debut, is one of the key players in the squad under head coach Paul Put.

Uganda could be referred to as a minnow when it comes to African football; however, they could pose problems for some of the big teams, per CAF.

This seems like a group that they might be able to get something from. Nigeria, the best team on paper, have not been convincing in recent years.

Recall that the Super Eagles struggled against countries like Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Benin during the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel queries Eric Chelle's selection

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian international, Mikel Obi, has disclosed that he does not think Eric Chelle picked the right players for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The ex-Chelsea defender cast doubt about the selection process, suggesting that the Franco-Malian tactician was influenced in picking his final squad.

"I don't think the right players are being selected from what I hear. I think the manager doesn't have the full authority to select who he wants. I think there's a lot of influence on his selection."

Melvyn Lorenzen says Uganda will pose problems for big teams at AFCON 2025. Photo: Laurens Lindhout.

Source: Getty Images

Kalou tips Osimhen for AFCON glory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou believes Victor Osimhen will make a huge difference for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He said:

"For the matches against Tanzania and Uganda, Victor Osimhen could score a few early goals, and once a striker like Osimhen builds momentum, he’s very hard to stop. He has the hunger, the quality, and the mentality to finish as top scorer.”

Source: Legit.ng