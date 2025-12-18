A Nigerian mother in the UK shared what she observed after enrolling her children in an overseas school after she relocated

A Nigerian mother in the United Kingdom shared some unusual observations about the education system.

She mentioned the differences she observed between the UK’s educational system and that of Nigeria.

Nigerian mum shares mistakes she made in UK

In a TikTok post by @kudi_moni, the woman listed the six mistakes she made as a mum in the UK.

She said:

“Mistakes I made as a mum. I don’t think mu kids after school. I believe UK teachers were more better than Nigerian teachers but truthfully, your child success has got nothing on them.”

Reactions trail woman's post about UK teachers

@KAPHY said:

"It’s actually not because the sch is free here, it’s the way their system is built, I mean they do not believe that education is tied to success."

@Folashade ARIS Queen said:

"Thank you mama for validating what we do as online teachers, you are not alone, I teach children in UK, USA, Finland, Russia and even Nigeria. I am an online 11plus Tutor i specialize in English and Verbal Reasoning. I also teach Cambridge C1 and English to year 6,7 and 8."

@roastedturks said:

"i jejely maintained my kids teacher from nigeria..atleast 3times weekly..i also follow up on them."

@DNN said:

"The reason they Speak excellent English is simply because English is their first language just like how Igbo. sausage and Yoruba are in Nigeria... So a child in Nigeria might speak Yoruba fluent but cannot write or spell what they speak... secondly education in the UK is bare minimum because it is claimed to be free... to see extra results you need to teach your child extra at home."

@Joy Ifeanyi said:

"Thank you mama for validating what we do as online teachers, you are not alone, I teach children in UK, USA, Finland, Russia and even Nigeria. Yesterday one of my students showed me her award, she told me some of the questions we did together in class came out in her competition, I felt so good."

@ÀLÀDÉ ONÍKÒKÓ said:

:most people are not getting the message. shior, support your kids education at home simple."

@Learn with Teacher Joy said:

"That's really true. As an online tutor who has students in the UK, Canada.... I must say that's true because my students get awards and stickers almost every week for doing so well because they are always ahead of their classmates. When efforts are made, results indeed are seen."

