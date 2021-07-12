IB Maclayton, the wife of comedian Julius Agwu, has taken to social media to address people who celebrate others in death

According to her, if one never checked on a person when he or she was alive, they had no right to post them in death

Several Nigerians have reacted to the post which comes a few hours after news of Sound Sultan's death broke out

Following the death of Sound Sultan, comedian Julius Agwu's wife, IB Maclayton, has taken to social media to share her two cents.

IB addresses some mourners

According to her, people had no right to post about the death of someone whom they neither checked on nor celebrated during their lifetime.

On her Instagram story, she wrote:

"If you have never celebrated them in any of their milestones openly, you have no right doing that openly in death."

Reacting to the backlash her post received, IB wrote:

"I said what I said. Those that know and understand where my rant is coming from know. #noneedtoexplainmyself."

Reactions trail IB's post

Below are some comments by social media users:

joy.lizz.33:

"So if dey check on him dey should post it. And say ha today at 2 I went to check on this person abi."

juddie_pptygurl:

"Rubbish and ingredients"

olabisioloyinbo:

"Hey, he many fans knew about it?????? And we are talking about the entertainment industry ntori Olorun. Lots of celebrities are our die hard icons and if such cruelty happens, it is basically a way of showing appreciation. This great heart nor for escape what is going on right now, he entirely lived peace and love❤️❤️❤️❤️"

aafolabi63:

"Who is she to say that? Who started this game of not stating RIP to a death news. Whoever hears about death news should feel free and express how they feel towards the dead. For some that went to visit do you know if they went to quick his death. Live your life and let others live theirs. God knows best and sees everyone’s heart . It is not for you to judge. I saw the same nonsense when Obama davido’s guy news too."

aafolabi63:

"It is not like they are paying anyone for it. For someone like me I just know he is a musician and does not live a reckless lifestyle. At least no bad news of he dated this n dat or any bad news. I just like this motherland song and that all. Someone will come and be typing nonsense."

Uti slams 'mourning police'

The tragic death of talented Nigerian entertainer, Sound Sultan, has stirred a lot of reactions from social media users, one of whom is Uti Nwachukwu.

Recall that while some people took to social media to mourn the Naija Ninja, others seized the opportunity to accuse some of these people of showing fake love.

Reacting to this, Uti accused a lot of Nigerians of being 'bitter and resentful'. According to him, they try to project their misery on people who God has blessed.

