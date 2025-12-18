The Atlas Lions of Morocco are the leading favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which they are hosting

The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire won the 2023 edition, which they hosted, beating the Super Eagles in the final

Nine countries have won the tournament on home soil, including Egypt, which has won thrice as the host nation

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are the leading favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on their home soil as they are set to host the continent.

Morocco will host the continent in Africa’s biggest football competition from December 21, 2025, through to January 18, 2026.

Morocco set to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

24 countries will fight to hoist the gold trophy and displace the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire as the current holders, who will also fight to defend their crown.

If Morocco, which is seen as the favourite, wins, it will be the 10th time that the host nation has gone on to lift the trophy on their home soil.

Legit.ng examines the nine countries that won AFCON as host nations.

Countries that won AFCON as hosts

1. Egypt

The Pharaohs of Egypt are the record winners of the competitions, having won it seven times, including the first two editions in 1957 and 1959. Egypt has also won the tournament three times as hosts in 1959, 1986 and 2006.

2. Ethiopia

Ethiopia was one of the early powerhouses of African football at the beginning of the history of AFCON. The Walia Ibex, which was part of the inaugural tournament in 1957, won it as the host in 1962, their only triumph to date.

3. Ghana

As noted by CAF, Ghana won AFCON in their first-ever appearance in 1963, which they hosted. The Black Stars hosted it again in 1978 and won it. Their other wins came in 1965 and 1982.

4. Sudan

The Sudanese, alongside Egypt and Ethiopia, were one of the bigwigs in African football in the 1950s to the 1970s. The Falcons of Jediane’s only triumph came as the host nation in 1970, defeating Ghana in the final.

5. Nigeria

The Green Eagles of Nigeria conquered the continent for the first time in 1980 as the host nation under the captaincy of the late Christian Chukwu. Nigeria has won it twice after that, at Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013.

Green Eagles captain Christian Chukwu lifts AFCON 1980 trophy. Photo by Peter Robinson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

6. Algeria

Algeria is a two-time African champion and one of the North African teams to conquer the continent. Their first triumph came in 1990 when they hosted the tournament.

7. South Africa

Bafana Bafana's only victory in the tournament came in 1996 when they hosted it, which was their first-ever appearance. They were the second team to win as hosts on their first appearance after Ghana.

8. Tunisia

Tunisia has hosted AFCON three times and is a one-time champion, which came when they hosted the tournament for the third time in 2004.

9. Cote d'Ivoire

As noted by Olympics, Cote d'Ivoire won in an extraordinary fashion after barely making it out of the group. Emerse Fae took over for the knockout stages and led his country to victory as the host nation.

