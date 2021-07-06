Governors of the southern region have chosen Lagos state as their secretariat according to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

This follows the state's successful hosting of the July 5 meeting of the Southern Governor's Forum at the statehouse in Ikeja

The governors also used the opportunity to commend the Lagos state governor for his good work in the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Southern governors have a new secretariat according to a communique signed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF).

Akeredolu in the communique posted on Facebook said that all the state governors have chosen Lagos as their permanent secretariat.

Southern Governors' Forum held a meeting in Lagos state.. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

This follows the meeting of the governors in Lagos state government house at Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, July 5.

He said the decision was unanimous. The governors also appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state for hosting them.

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that SGF agreed that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region.

It was reported that this was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting in Lagos.

The governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

Southern governors send a serious message to DSS, police, others

Also, the SGF declared that the security agencies must take permission from them before carrying out an operation in their respective states.

The governors made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos, insisting that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the south must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

Soyinka sends message to President Buhari

Meanwhile, Prof. Wole Soyinka has proffered a solution to the current woes being faced by Nigeria.

According to him, the best way to solve the country's problem is for President Buhari to constitute a government of national unity.

According to him, this becomes necessary because the majority of Nigerians don't trust the government. He said only this way will the government earn the trust of the people.

Source: Legit.ng