The security operatives in Nigeria have been urged to seek permission from the southern governors before carrying out operation in their states

Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos during a crucial meeting

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, who spoke on behalf of the southern governors, said the presidency must be zoned to the south in 2023

Ikeja, Lagos - The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has declared that the security agencies must take permission from them from carrying out an operation in their respective states.

Vanguard reports that the governors made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos, insisting that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the south must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has declared that Buhari's successor must come from the south. Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu.

Legit.ng gathered that while reading the communique after its closed-door meeting, Governor Rotimi of Ondo state, the forum, however, kept mum on the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the attack on Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho’s house.

Governors keep mum on agitation by separatists

The Nation also reports that the governor resolved that if for any reason security institutions need to undertake an operation in any state, the chief security officer of the state must be duly informed.

The forum also frowned at selective criminal administration of justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the law and fundamental human rights.

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

