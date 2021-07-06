President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to immediately constitute a government of national unity

The call was made by nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka during a recent interview on the state of the nation

According to Soyinka, the time has come for the presidency to admit its inadequacy and seek a solution

Prof. Wole Soyinka has proffered a solution to the current woes being faced by Nigeria. According to him, the best way to solve the country's problem is for President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a government of national unity.

The Nobel laureate disclosed this while speaking with BBC Pidgin on the state of the nation.

According to him, this becomes necessary because the majority of Nigerians don't trust the government. He said only this way will the government earn the trust of the people.

He said"

“There’s only one thing to be done to try and win the trust of the people, and in political terms, it’s called Government of National Unity as an interim measure. That’s all. Interim measure, especially, towards the next election, in order to have a continuing confab among those who execute policies, in order to regain, of course, basically, a sense of participation, of involvement of the people.

“I know it’s a very hard pill to swallow, but as I said, it’s an interim thing. During that process, you’ll structurally examine the constitution. Okay, I know they’ve been tinkering with it here and there, but we’ve been going through that for ages, there have been constitutional review committees under various regimes. And sit down, admit your inadequacy, because this has become glaring over the years, even before the last elections."

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a message was sent by Wole Soyinka to the federal government over the invasion of the residence of a Yoruba nation secessionist agitator Sunday Igboho.

He said the Nigerian government must apologise to the agitator over the invasion of his home and killing of his associate.

Soyinka said:

“My advise to the government is that they should stop pursuing Igboho as a criminal, because you have begun by acting in a criminal fashion against him."

Nothing wrong with canvassing for self-determination

In another report, Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, condemned the attack on the house of Igboho.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked.

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

