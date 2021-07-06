Southern governors have been urged by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to zone the 2023 presidency to the southeast

This comes as the governors sent a clear message to the northern part of the county that the next president of Nigeria must come from the southern region

According to the Ohanaeze, zoning the presidency to the southeast will be in the interest of fair play and justice

A message has been sent to southern governors by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The message is simple - the next president should come from the southeast, Punch Newspaper reports.

Southern governors have been told that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the southeast. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

According to the spokesman for the Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, this will be in the interest of fair play and justice.

He stated:

“So justice, equity and fairness will demand that they concede the Presidency to the South-East. So in thanking them, we are going step ahead to urge them to consider the South East to have a shot at the Presidency."

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the SGF agreed that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region.

It was reported that this was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

The governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

Southern governors send a serious message to DSS, police, others

SGF declared that the security agencies must take permission from them before carrying out an operation in their respective states.

The governors made this known on Monday, July 5, in Lagos, insisting that any law enforcement agency carrying out an operation in any of the states in the south must take permission from the state governor, who is the chief security officer of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that while reading the communique after its closed-door meeting, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, however, kept mum on the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the attack on Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho’s house.

