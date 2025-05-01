A fire broke out at Ilorin’s Phone Village in Challenge Market, damaging 10 kiosks, mostly phone shops and repair centres, but spared the majority of the market

A fire broke out at Ilorin's Phone Village in Challenge Market on the night of April 30, 2025, damaging 10 kiosks, mostly phone shops and repair centres.

However, the majority of the market was spared due to the swift intervention of the Kwara State Fire Service.

According to PUNCH, the blaze, believed to have originated from a power surge, was reported at approximately 9:06 p.m. The market, home to over 120 shops, 80 kiosks, and numerous stands, saw 10 kiosks damaged, primarily affecting phone shops and repair centres.

Rapid response by Kwara State Fire Service

According to Hassan Adekunle, spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, the fire crew promptly mobilised to the scene, finding several shops engulfed in flames. Their swift actions, professionalism, and tactical expertise successfully prevented the fire from spreading beyond 10 kiosks.

"Through swift intervention, professionalism, and tactical expertise, our team successfully curtailed the spread of the fire, limiting its impact to only 10 kiosks," Adekunle stated.

Market traders and stakeholders commended the Fire Service's efficiency and rapid response, which saved the majority of shops and goods from widespread destruction.

Director of Fire Service praises team efforts

Falade Olumuyiwa, Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, expressed sympathy toward traders and market leaders affected by the incident. He praised the bravery and efficiency displayed by the fire crew and offered prayers for the divine restoration of the traders' losses.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and electricity management in public markets. As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, stakeholders in Challenge Market are calling for heightened precautionary measures to avoid future occurrences.

The Kwara State Fire Service's rapid response has been widely praised for averting a potential disaster and preserving the market's reputation as a hub for mobile phone sales and repairs. Operations at the market are expected to resume once affected areas are restored.

