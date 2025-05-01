NDIC has published the locations of over 3,000 plots of land belonging to the failed Ahocol Savings and Loans

Although not much is stated about the bank, NDIC said the properties are now vested in its country as part of asset recovery efforts

The Corporation is established by the government to protect depositors against the loss of their insured deposits placed with member institutions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has officially announced that several housing estates previously owned by the defunct AHOCOL Savings and Loans Limited are now vested in the Corporation, following the financial institution’s liquidation.

NDIC confirms AHCOL Savings and Loans Limited's plots of land now under its control Photo credit: NDIC

Source: Facebook

In a public notice obtained from its website, the NDIC stated listed housing estates were assets of AHOCOL Savings and Loans, which is currently undergoing liquidation.

As the appointed liquidator, the Corporation now holds legal ownership of these properties and has assumed full responsibility for their administration.

The statement read:

"The public is hereby notified that the following housing estates listed below are owned by Ahocol Savings and Loans (in liquidation).

"These properties are vested in the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as liquidator of the defunct bank."

Although the NDIC did not disclose details about AHOCOL Savings and Loans, it listed about 22 land locations with 3,122 plots that it is now taking over from the company.

NDIC take over the lands of the failed bank Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The land locations are as follows:

AHOCOL Udomaka Housing – Isuanaocha – 186 plots

AHOCOL Chikwadolu Housing – Isuanaocha – 34 plots

AHOCOL Chukwuemeka Phase I – Mgbakwu – 514 plots

AHOCOL Chukwuemeka Phase II – Mgbakwu – 126 plots

AHOCOL Chukwuemeka Phase III – Mgbakwu – 144 plots

AHOCOL Chukwuemeka Phase IV – Mgbakwu – 108 plots

AHOCOL Chukwuemeka Phase V – Mgbakwu – 55 plots

AHOCOL Ifedioranma Phase I – Mgbakwu – 155 plots

AHOCOL Ifedioranma Phase II – Mgbakwu – 55 plots

AHOCOL Green Housing Phase I – Mgbakwu – 141 plots

AHOCOL Green Housing Phase II – Mgbakwu – 16 plots

AHOCOL Millennium Phase I – Urum – 159 plots

AHOCOL Millennium Phase II – Urum – 57 plots

AHOCOL Oriental Super Housing – Aguleri – 147 plots

AHOCOL Aladinma International – Isiagu – 509 plots

AHOCOL Ikemba Super Habitat I – Mgbakwu – 62 plots

AHOCOL Ikemba Super Habitat II – Mgbakwu – 23 plots

AHOCOL City Pride – Isiagu – 428 plots

AHOCOL University Campus Phase I – Ukwulu – 66 plots

AHOCOL University Campus Phase II – Ukwulu – 66 plots

AHOCOL Legacy Housing Estate Phase I – Mgbakwu – 54 plots

AHOCOL Legacy Housing Estate Phase II – Mgbakwu – 17 plots

Source: Legit.ng