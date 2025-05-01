A lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the written note that her younger brother kept as a warning

The little boy left the note on his plate, warning her not to eat his food because he was planning to eat it after school

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A lady left social media users rolling with laughter after revealing her brother's creative way of protecting his food.

The funny boy left a handwritten note on his plate of food, warning every member of his family, especially his elder sister not to eat it.

Sister displays brother's handwritten note

The note, which was shared on the TikTok account of @tinamkhwanazi, sparked massive reactions from users.

In the note, the funny boy clearly stated his intention to eat the food after school and warned food 'thieves' in his house to stay away.

"I will eat them after school. Whoever you are," the short note read.

The lady who shared the video online found the note hilarious and expressed her amazement over her brother's action.

"POV: Your little bro left you a note. Eeh this child," she captioned the video.

Reactions as boy safeguards food with note

TikTok users appreciated the boy's straightforward approach to protecting his food.

@Sphiwe_Mthombeni said:

"What's inside? whoever you are??"

@LeboMo2Mo2 said:

"He’s fixing the the family."

@Lehakoe LLTP said:

"Whoever you are" We've just found out that no one has order in that household in his opinion."

@mitch-09 said:

"And l will eat everything and put a note in the lunch written "they were crying out loud for help so l couldn't leave them in there."

@user5945947073150 said:

"Not in my home you will find the container and the note there but not the food inside."

@OUTREACH UGANDA said:

"A wise man is who reads this note and understands so well that he doesn't tamper with whatsoever is inside."

@Sinethemba Dzena said:

"Lmao. Good. There’s nothing makes me angry than arriving and my left over is stolen."

@leenash03 said:

"I need to start doing this at home they are really abusing me Shem hai you can’t leave food behind."

@phylliskombe298 said:

"He didn’t just want to mention names otherwise he knows the person he refers to."

@OLAROTIMI said:

"No try touch am o talking from experience you'll be embarrassed firstly in presence of friends he'll Tell them you ate food."

@kanana added:

"I wouldn't dare to touch that dish after that "Whoever you are" That's so serious gadamniittt."

@xoxo.a added:

"I did this and my little brother still ate my food."

Watch the video here:

Lady displays message from elder brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady elicited emotional reactions on social media after sharing the saddening text message she received from her elder brother.

The young lady said the text message made her shed tears and said a word of prayer for brothers all over the world.

