All 17 southern governors have united on the issue of the 2023 presidency issue according to the latest communiqué released by them

With this united front, some northern politicians who are interested in the position will have to wait for another time to fulfill their ambition

Some of the northern politicians who have indicated their interest include: Atiku Abubakar, Sani Yerima

Governors of the 17 southern states have insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region. This decision (if it comes to fruition) would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who are believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

The governors had in a communiqué said:

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the southern region.”

Here is a list of some key politicians in the North that have shown interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election. They have indicated their interest directly or by proxy.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar Former governor Rabiu Kwankwaso Governor Yahaya Bello Governor Aminu Tambuwal Governor Bala Mohammed Former governor Ahmed Sani Yarima.

Southern governors back zoning of 2023 presidency to south

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the SGF agreed that the successor of the President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region.

It was reported that this was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

The governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

In a related report, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, threw his weight behind southern governors on the ban of open grazing.

It was reported that Masari described the practice which, according to him, encourages herders to move from one location to another as ‘’un-Islamic.’’

He argued that necessary infrastructure on livestock farming should be provided in the states for ranching as against open grazing.

Source: Legit