PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Amid calls for the rotation of presidency between the south and the north, the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has agreed that the successor of the President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the southern region.

The Punch reports that this was part of the decisions the governors reached at their meeting on Monday, July 5, in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that during the meeting, the governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

While commending lawmakers for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), they opposed 3% revenue allocation for the host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state said they unanimously resolved that the next president should emerge from the south.

Akeredolu said:

“The forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness, and unanimously agreed that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between southern and northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the south."

TheCable also reports that while speaking on the security situation in the country, the governors reiterated their clamour for state police.

They also resolved that “if for any reason security institutions need to undertake an operation in any state, the chief security officer of the state must be duly informed”.

The forum frowned at “selective criminal administration of justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the law and fundamental human rights”.

The governors set a timeline of September 1 for the “promulgation of the anti open grazing law in all member states”.

They also noted that funds deducted from the federation account for the Nigeria Police security trust fund “should be distributed among the states and federal government to combat security challenges”.

The governors rejected the removal of electronic transmission of election result from the electoral act.

Some of the governors present at the meeting are Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo, who is representing Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state.

Others are Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Diri Duoye of Bayelsa, Willie Obiano of Anambra, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Masari backs southern governors on open grazing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, has thrown his weight behind southern governors on the ban of open grazing.

It was reported that Masari described the practice which, according to him, encourages herders to move from one location to another as ‘’un-Islamic.’’

He argued that necessary infrastructure on livestock farming should be provided in the states for ranching as against open grazing.

Source: Legit.ng