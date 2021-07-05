Burna Boy's 30th birthday celebration would go down as one of the most memorable days in his life as a young man

The Grammy award-winner recently took to his social media page to show his fans and followers how he celebrated his special day

Burna Boy shared a video with his friends seated at a long table as they wined and dined together

There is no doubt that award-winning singer Burna Boy was excited about his 30th birthday as his family and friends went all out to give him a memorable celebration.

The singer took to his social media page to share how the celebration went down.

Burna Boy wines and dines with his family members. Photos: @burnaboygram

Burna Boy at 30

The Ye crooner shared a photo showing him wining and dining with his family and friends. Burna Boy sat at a long table with different kinds of drinks and delicacies on it as he interacted with his guests.

In a video he also shared on his Instagram story, the controversial musician was seen spraying dollars on the floor as he partied with friends.

According to him, he is decorating the party floor with money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians had various things to say about Burna Boy spraying money on the floor.

jameserebuoye:

"Original naija man will always display his foolishness."

kwamezack_:

"This money can be used to cater for the poor."

festus_jazz:

"Same money that America rapper troway for inside sea. level pass level."

iam_samy5:

"Baba fit deck anybody wey touch that money."

sharon_anointedchild:

"He worked for it, so he can do anything he feel like doing with it."

kawasa.k:

"After that video, they will make sure they pack all the money back."

Burna Boy shows off his BET award plaque

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy was captured with a big smile on his face as he thanked his fans for their support.

With his win, the On The Low crooner set a new record as he became the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and win consecutively.

Burna was nominated alongside Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Emicida from Brazil, Headie One and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Youssoupha from France.

