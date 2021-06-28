Self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy recently achieved another milestone in his music career

The controversial musician added another international award to the ones he currently has on his shelf

Burna Boy beat Wizkid and five musicians from other countries including Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania to emerge the winner

Singer Burna Boy continues to make Nigeria proud as he recently bagged the Best International Act at the recently-concluded BET Awards.

The BET Awards is an American award show that was established to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

Burna Boy excited as he wins BET's Best International Act. Photos: @olorisupergal

Burna Boy wins BET Award again

With his recent win, the On The Low crooner has set a new record as he becomes the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and wins consecutively.

The controversial won the BET Award in 2019, 2020, and now in 2021.

Burna was nominated alongside Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Emicida from Brazil, Headie One and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Youssoupha from France.

In a video spotted on social media, Burna was captured showing off his BET Award with a big smile on his face.

Watch him speak below:

Watch the moment he was announced as the winner

Reactions

Nigerians had beautiful things to say about Burna's award.

krann3_:

"Make I no lie, the guy too try and his type of song is Golden. At this moment in time, he is the most talented artiste in Africa."

officialwisdomokorie:

"This guy too good abeg."

badmenp:

"An honor well deserved Bruv, you’re the best singer, lyricist, and performer ever in mother Africa and we real lovers of music love you and your music a lot."

kaffydadiva:

"Amazing and well deserved."

andyblayz:

"Odogwu!!! The best musician at the moment."

shawn_boy12:

"Oluwa burna is the greatest artists to ever come out of Nigeria. Nobody will be able to equal his record in another 30 years."

Burna Boy says he's not a Nigerian artiste

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer stated that in response to a tweet that jokingly addressed his critic.

Reacting to the bold statement, a follower pointed out despite not identifying as a Nigerian, the Kilometer crooner promotes African culture. He went on to accuse the singer of denying his motherland.

Burna Boy responded to his post, making it known that even though he is from Nigeria and lives in the country, he has never benefitted from her.

Source: Legit.ng