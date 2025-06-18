Nigerian superstar Davido has outpaced his colleagues Wizkid and Burna Boy to become the second most followed artist in Africa on Instagram

Davido now boasts an impressive 30 million followers, while Wizkid follows with 18.1 million and Burna Boy has 17.9 million

Despite the achievement, fans of his rivals were not pleased with the news and took to social media to taunt Davido over his newfound feat

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has achieved a new milestone on social media, especially Instagram.

This comes shortly after the artist was recently involved in a public dispute with his friend, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman.

Davido's fans react to his new title on IG. Photo credit@davido/@burnaboygram/@wizkdayo

Source: Instagram

Davido’s Instagram page confirms the new achievement, solidifying his position as one of Africa’s biggest stars.

With 30 million followers, he has surpassed fellow African artists to become the most followed musician on the continent.

Who’s Next? Artist followers breakdown

Wizkid, known for hits like Morayo, ranks second with 18.1 million followers, while Burna Boy follows closely behind in third place with 17.9 million.

Female artist Tiwa Savage also makes her mark as the second most followed Nigerian artist, with 19.1 million followers.

Other top African artists like Fally Pupa (5.9 million followers) and Tyla (11.5 million followers) are far behind their Nigerian counterparts in terms of Instagram popularity.

Tiwa Savage comes second after Davide, defeating Wizkid, Burna Boy. Photo credit@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Wizkid FC taunts Davido

However, not all reactions were positive. Fans of Davido's long-time rival, Wizkid, also known as Wizkid FC, taunted him over the news.

Some criticized Davido, pointing to his Spotify streaming numbers and claiming that Instagram followers don’t equate to tangible value for his music career.

A few others argued that it can not be true that the artist, who recently reunited with his first daughter, cannot bag such a title.

See the Instagram video below:

Reactions about Davido's followers

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@lanakyle56 said:

"He might be the most followed African musician, but that couldn’t save his album from Spotify deductions."

@lanakyle56 stated:

"Most followed artiste wey Dey use farm streams lmao everything is just fake till he reach his twins still fake. Lmao I hope the competition doesn’t make him lose something lmao."

@Khinq_Dave wrote:

"If you try OBO lifestyle, you go broke, no just put body."

@Debiggestpod commented:

"Haters go say na glitch."

@AjeboMezie shared:

"The biggest and nothing on earth changed."

@DavidoHeir commented:

"The richest, biggest, most followed Godfather, steeze dey cry."

Burna Boy security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

He stood beside the car his boss just bought and shared what he feels about Davido. However, fans were not pleased with the security guard's comments, and many took to social media to express their discontent about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng