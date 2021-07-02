Multiple award-winning singer Burna Boy has been looking forward to his special day as he recently said on social media

The On The Low crooner clocked a new age on Friday, July 2, and he shared a video showing the moment he was caught unawares by his family

The musician felt special as he was all smiles while the people who came together to celebrate him sang for him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Burna Boy's family has shown how much he means to them as they went all out to give him a memorable birthday.

The Ye crooner clocked 30 on Friday, July 2, and he got a surprise of a lifetime from his loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Singer Burna Boy celebrates his 30th birthday. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Burna Boy at 30

In the videos he shared on his Instagram story, the singer walked into a room and immediately saw the balloons and light decorations on number plaques showing his age in front of him.

As he walked towards the decoration, Burna was all smiles seeing the efforts that were put into making him have a sweet 30th birthday.

Voices in the background were heard singing the popular birthday song to him and also cheering him on.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Regina Daniels celebrates her son Munir

Legit.ng earlier reported that Munir's 1st birthday party witnessed the attendance of her mum's colleague in the movie industry.

Celebrity friends like Tonto Dikeh, Peter Okoye, BBNaija Thin Tall Tony, Wale Jana, and movie director Lancelot Imaseun, were spotted at the party.

Regina shared a number of videos showing how her son's birthday went down. The couple rented a huge hall and it was beautifully decorated.

Her mum Rita was also seen happily dancing with Lancelot. Fans were also spotted gathering around Regina and Peter Okoye as they struggled to take photos with them.

Source: Legit