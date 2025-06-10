The Nigerian government has a target to create a comprehensive database for all Nigerians and legal residents before the end of 2025

In line with that target, the NIMC is taking NIN enrolments to prisons, correctional centres, and other underserved areas

The NIMC has also shared another plan to take registration to every local government area in Nigeria and get everyone enrolled

As part of efforts to build a comprehensive database for Nigeria, the federal government has taken the National Identity Number (NIN) registration to prisons and correctional centres across the country.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) confirmed that it had successfully registered 59,786 inmates across several correctional centres in Nigeria and issued them their NIN.

The Commission noted that this milestone takes it closer to extending the identity management service to all Nigerians, including those in correctional facilities.

According to the NIMC, this was achieved in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service, in furtherance of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which targets comprehensive enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents.

NIMC registers 74% of inmates across Nigeria

A statement from the Director-General and CEO of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, confirms that the commission has registered up to 74% of inmates and issued them NINs ahead of the December 2025 deadline.

She noted that plans are in place to complete the registrations in the next seven months in a bid to ensure inclusivity, even for those in custodial facilities.

Coker-Odusote thanked all the strategic partners, including the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Comptroller-General of NCoS, Nwakuche Ndidi, and others working with the commission to take the national identity registrations to all parts of the country.

NIMC unveils plans for ward-by-ward registration

According to the NIMC DG, plans are in place to commence enrolments at the ward level across Nigeria to bring it closer to the grassroots and build a comprehensive database for the Nigerian government.

This would close all gaps in the enrolment system to bring the NIN services closer to the communities and strengthen the national database, the PUNCH reports.

NIMC crosses 120 million registrations

In May 2025, NIMC announced that it had made significant strides in its NIN enrolments with over 120 million registrations nationwide.

The Commission attributed this progress to the upgrade of its biometric capturing equipment and the deployment of over 1000 new registration devices across the 774 local government areas.

NIMC has also engaged private sector agents serving as frontier partners to reach the underserved areas.

The Commission also set a deadline to enrol all Nigerians by the end of 2025 and to launch an improved version of the NIN General Multi-Purpose Card (NIN-GMPC).

NIMC arrests suspects for buying NIN

In related news, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has made good on its threat to arrest those illegally purchasing NIN in Nigeria.

Several individuals have been arrested and interrogated, and will now face the full wrath of the law for the offence.

Meanwhile, the federal government also discovered over 6,000 illegal NIN holders in Nigeria and took action on the matter.

