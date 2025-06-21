The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce has arrested 84 suspects, 82 men and 2 women, during a clean-up enforcement operation in Agege

The operation, led by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, targeted areas such as Ojurin, Isale Oja, Oke Koto, and AP, where "undesirable elements" were reportedly found

All suspects are set to be charged in court, with reports indicating that the raid took place in the early hours of Friday, June 20

Agege, Lagos state - In a bold move to tackle violations of Lagos state environmental laws, the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce has arrested 84 suspects during the ongoing clean-up enforcement in Agege, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X by the Lagos state commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Friday, June 20.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab spoke on the arrest of 84 suspects in Agege.

82 male suspects and 2 female suspects arrested

According to the statement, the arrest happened during the ongoing clean-up enforcement operation in the Agege area of the state, as 82 men and two women were arrested during the operation.

The statement reads:

"Lagos State Environmental Taskforce, on Friday, 20th June, 2025, embarked on its ongoing clean-up enforcement operation in the Agege area.

"The areas visited during the operation include: Railway corridor(Ojurin), Isale Oja, Oke Koto, AP in Agege area, and other adjoining streets where the presence of some undesirable elements was noticed.

"During the raid exercise, a total of 84 suspects were arrested which comprising 82 males and 2 females."

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab spoke on the arrest of 84 suspects in Agege.

Suspects to face the law

The statement further revealed that suspects will be charged in court accordingly. According to the video accompanied by the statement, a suspect was allegedly arrested while sleeping, as the video indicates the operation allegedly happened in the early hours of Friday.

