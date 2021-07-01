APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, has commended Governor Matawalle of Zamfara for joining the ruling party

Tinubu advised the Zamfara state governor to work closely with the Buhari administration to address the nation's challenges

The prominent APC chieftain also said the party's doors are open to others are interested in the development of democracy in Nigeria

Lagos state - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has formally welcomed the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling party.

The former Lagos state governor commended Matawalle for not succumbing to the coercion and pressure mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop his defection, The Guardian reported.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC national leader, has welcomed the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling party. Photo credits: Governor Bello Matawalle, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said Governor Matawalle's action showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state.

The statement read in part:

“Along with all other APC members, I heartily welcome Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State into the APC. The move by Governor Matawalle shows that he is dedicated to bringing good governance to his state and that the best way to do this is to be a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals and the objective of forging a better society for all Nigeria’s people.

“That party is the APC for it represents the best of our present and our future.

“As did by Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Ben Ayade of Cross River before him, Governor Matawalle withstood the coercion and pressure of the PDP to remain with it."

The APC leader encouraged Governor Matawalle to now work more closely and cooperatively with President Muhammadu Buhari to help realise his progressive mandate and tackle the challenges facing the country.

In what appears to be a message for other PDP governors, Tinubu said the ruling party's doors are open to those who want democracy to flourish.

He said:

"The entry of Governors Matawalle, Umahi and Ayade into the party demonstrates that the APC umbrella is succinctly broad to accommodate all those with valuable ideas and contributions to the party and our country.”

Defection: Governors leaving PDP due to lack of internal democracy

Meanwhile, the APC on Wednesday, June 29, reacted to the allegation that the recent defection of some PDP governors was a plot to rig the 2023 elections.

The ruling party in a statement by its interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, claimed the deserting members from the PDP are joining the party due to the opposition's lack of democracy and fairness.

This was in response to an allegation made by the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, following the defection of the Zamfara state governor, Matawalle, to the APC.

