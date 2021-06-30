The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed allegations ascribing the defections of some governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a plot to rig the 2023 General Elections.

The PDP suffered yet another blow on Tuesday with the defection of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the APC.

In a reaction, the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said the party was unperturbed by Matawalle’s defection nor by that of previous governors. He accused the ruling party of recruiting them (governors) to rig coming elections.

Secondus had threatened to explore all legal means to retrieve the PDP mandate given by the Supreme Court to Matawalle after the 2019 elections in Zamfara State.

However, the APC in a statement by its interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, on Wednesday, rejected the allegation of planned manipulation of the 2023 elections made by Secondus.

He claimed the deserting members from the PDP, including the governors, are joining the APC “due to the former’s lack of democratic and fairness of assessment.”

PDP lawmaker says Matawalle is a pawn in APC’s 2023 intra-party intrigues

Earlier, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Teejay Yusuf has berated Governor Matawalle for decamping to APC from the PDP.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 30, Hon. Yusuf, a PDP member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi state in the green chambers, asserted that it is in the PDP's interest that highly-placed members with suspicious loyalty leave the party.

He said their exit from the party will enable the PDP to sort out itself before the next elections in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

PDP slams APC for poaching its state governors

Meanwhile, PDP on Tuesday, June 29, slammed APC governors and the federal government for poaching PDP governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

Source: Legit