2026: Full List of All 21 Registered Political Parties in Nigeria Released Ahead of Elections
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed the registration of two new political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) joined the political landscape, bringing the total number of registered parties in Nigeria to 21
- INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, said the move followed a rigorous screening process and compliance with a Federal High Court directive
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the registration of two new political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The decision was made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Abuja during the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties for 2026.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, confirmed that the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) had been approved.
He explained that only DLA met all statutory requirements after a rigorous screening of 171 associations that applied for registration. He added that the commission also complied with a Federal High Court order directing the registration of NDC.
Breaking: “Criminality witnessed in 2023 won't be tolerated in 2027,” Peter Obi declares as he talks tough
Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)
According to its founding principles, the Democratic Leadership Alliance said it would promote governance reforms, youth participation, and social development initiatives across Nigeria.
The party stated that it planned to focus on transparency, grassroots mobilisation, and policies aimed at inclusive economic growth.
Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)
The Nigeria Democratic Congress, registered following a Federal High Court directive, described itself as a centrist party.
It emphasised social justice, equitable resource distribution, and strengthening democratic institutions. The party said it aimed to provide an alternative platform for Nigerians dissatisfied with the existing major parties.
Number of registered political parties rises to 21
Following the latest registrations, PUNCH Online reported that the number of registered political parties in Nigeria had risen to 21.
Full list of registered political parties in Nigeria
1. All Progressives Congress (APC)
2. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
3. Accord (A)
4. Social Democratic Party (SDP)
PDP, ADC and NNPP reject Senate’s move against mandatory electronic transmission of election results
5. Labour Party (LP)
6. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
7. African Democratic Congress (ADC)
8. Boot Party (BP)
9. Action Democratic Party (ADP)
10. African Action Congress (AAC)
11. Action Alliance (AA)
12. National Rescue Movement (NRM)
13. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
14. New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
15. Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
16. Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)
17. Action Peoples Party (APP)
18. Young Progressives Party (YPP)
19. Youth Party (YP)
20. Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) – newly registered
21. Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) – newly registered
New States that scaled second reading at National Assembly
Legit.ng earlier reported that several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.
These developments have signalled growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring the geopolitical landscape.
Here is a comprehensive listicle detailing each proposed state, the sponsoring lawmakers, and the regions affected.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.