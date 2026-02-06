The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed the registration of two new political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) joined the political landscape, bringing the total number of registered parties in Nigeria to 21

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, said the move followed a rigorous screening process and compliance with a Federal High Court directive

The decision was made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in Abuja during the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties for 2026.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, confirmed that the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) had been approved.

He explained that only DLA met all statutory requirements after a rigorous screening of 171 associations that applied for registration. He added that the commission also complied with a Federal High Court order directing the registration of NDC.

Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA)

According to its founding principles, the Democratic Leadership Alliance said it would promote governance reforms, youth participation, and social development initiatives across Nigeria.

The party stated that it planned to focus on transparency, grassroots mobilisation, and policies aimed at inclusive economic growth.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, registered following a Federal High Court directive, described itself as a centrist party.

It emphasised social justice, equitable resource distribution, and strengthening democratic institutions. The party said it aimed to provide an alternative platform for Nigerians dissatisfied with the existing major parties.

Number of registered political parties rises to 21

Following the latest registrations, PUNCH Online reported that the number of registered political parties in Nigeria had risen to 21.

Full list of registered political parties in Nigeria

1. All Progressives Congress (APC)

2. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

3. Accord (A)

4. Social Democratic Party (SDP)

5. Labour Party (LP)

6. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

7. African Democratic Congress (ADC)

8. Boot Party (BP)

9. Action Democratic Party (ADP)

10. African Action Congress (AAC)

11. Action Alliance (AA)

12. National Rescue Movement (NRM)

13. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

14. New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

15. Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

16. Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

17. Action Peoples Party (APP)

18. Young Progressives Party (YPP)

19. Youth Party (YP)

20. Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) – newly registered

21. Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) – newly registered

