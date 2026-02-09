Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been hit by a personal loss a day after Liverpool's defeat at the hands of Manchester City

The two-time CAF Player of the Year is reported to have lost his grandfather on Monday, February 9

Tributes have poured in from fans across the globe, including his country, Egypt and club side Liverpool

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is mourning the death of his grandfather, Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Bambi, who passed away on Monday, February 8.

The loss was confirmed by Salah’s uncle, Abdel Aziz Al Bambi, chairman of the Mohamed Salah Youth Centre.

Mohamed Salah mourns the death of his grandfather hours after Liverpool's defeat to Manchester City. Photo by: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Salah mourns grandfather as fans react

The Liverpool star expressed his grief and asked fans around the world to pray for mercy and forgiveness for the departed.

According to Tribuna, funeral prayers will be held at the Grand Mosque of Musa in Nagrig, Salah’s hometown, before his burial.

Members of the local community, the Egyptian Football Federation, and loved ones are expected to turn out in large numbers to pay their final respects.

Legit.ng compiled condolence messages sent to Salah by Liverpool fans. Read them below:

@fatmeltol said:

"Waaaaoooo subhan lilah, may almighty Allah accept his returns and grant him eternal rest in Alijanah fidarousi, Ameena."

@KianLFC03 wrote:

"Diogo, Ibou’s dad, Mo’s grandfather, been a really tough 12 months. Condolences and hope he spends as much time with family as he needs.

@DanyarZangana5 added:

"Fk this man Why does every shi happend to us.

"Three long term injuries Diogo died Bradley father died ibous father died and now mo grand father ffs man is just getting worse."

@AhsUBCunyRccc said:

"This season has been full of heartache for the entire team. I wish it would just end at this point."

@Sxrrywho wrote:

"He got an heart attack probably watching Liverpool yesterday. May his gentle soul rest in peace. @arne slot you have blood on your hands

There are strong indications that Mohamed Salah will miss the funeral, following the tight playing schedule.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is mourning the death of his grandfather, months after teammate Diogo Jota's death. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Salah is set to return to action this week as the team prepares to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Wednesday and Brighton in the FA Cup on Saturday, per Sofa Score.

Difficult season for Liverpool

Liverpool FC have endured a string of heartbreaks during the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Reds lost Diogo Jota in a fatal car accident with his younger brother in Zamora, Spain, before the commencement of the campaign, while defender Ibrahima Konate also suffered a personal tragedy with the loss of his father.

The European giants are currently sitting sixth in the league table following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield.

Senegal captain loses father

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly is facing a painful personal loss just days after lifting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Morocco.

The Teranga Lions skipper lost his father eight days after guiding the West African nation to their second continental title in five years.

Source: Legit.ng