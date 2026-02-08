Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Arsenal after Manchester City defeated Liverpool at Anfield

Erling Haaland’s late penalty completed a comeback victory for Pep Guardiola’s side away from home

The victory helped Manchester City reduce the gap behind Arsenal in the table to six points

Pep Guardiola has sent a message to Arsenal after Manchester City defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

City and Liverpool played an uneventful first half before Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant free kick in the 74th minute broke the deadlock at Anfield.

Erling Haaland equalised for Manchester City 10 minutes later, before adding the second from the penalty spot in the additional minutes of the second half.

The second half had an interesting ending. Rayan Cherki’s goal was disallowed, Haaland escaped a second yellow card, and Szoboszlai was shown a red card.

The win helped Man City reduce the gap between them and Arsenal at the top of the table to six points from nine after Mikel Arteta’s side beat Sunderland on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side and the Gunners are expected to take the title race to the wire, with 13 Premier League matches left in the 2025/26 season.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Guardiola applauds his team’s spirit to come back from a goal down at a difficult away ground, which he claimed is not as expansive as the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s so difficult. Anfield is Anfield. The tradition, the history, the crowd. It looks smaller, tighter; the pitch does not look the size of the Etihad. The players gave everything they had," he said as quoted by Man City+.

The former Barcelona manager is delighted with the victory, which keeps the title race open, and acknowledged that it will not be easy to upset the dominant Arsenal.

“Of course, we would be disappointed [if we lost], and the questions would be, it’s over. Six is better than nine, but it’s still a lot considering Arsenal and how strong they are in all departments,” he added.

Arteta remains cautious about Arsenal’s chances

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking after his side's win over Sunderland on Saturday, admits that there is work to be done to win the title.

“We still have to win so many games to achieve what we want. So, there's no focus on that; that's something else,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“We've done our job now, we've had what we have to do, so I assess that, try to improve it and get ready for Brentford.

The two sides have two matches left against each other this season. The Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 22 and a league game at the Etihad on April 18.

