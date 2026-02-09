Currency strength is measured by how much one unit can buy in US dollars

Several Middle Eastern currencies dominate the top rankings due to oil-backed economies

The British pound, euro, and Swiss franc remain among the world’s strongest currencies

Global currency strength is often assessed by how much a single unit of a currency can buy in US dollars, rather than how widely the currency is used, Vanguard reported.

Using exchange rates as of February 2026, data from Open Exchange shows that several currencies remain stronger than the US dollar in terms of unit value. Below is a list of the world’s strongest currencies based on how much each unit is worth in dollars, according to figures obtained via a currency converter.

1. Kuwaiti dinar (KWD)

The Kuwaiti dinar continues to rank as the strongest currency in the world. One dinar is currently worth about $3.25, meaning $1 exchanges for roughly 0.30 KWD.

Kuwait’s currency strength is largely supported by the country’s oil-driven economy, as it remains one of the Middle East’s major crude exporters.

2. Bahraini dinar (BHD)

The Bahraini dinar is valued at approximately $2.65 per unit, with $1 equivalent to about 0.37 BHD.

According to economic data, Bahrain has one of the most diversified economies in the Gulf region, with non-oil activities accounting for nearly 86% of its GDP in 2024. The dinar, introduced in 1965, is officially pegged to the US dollar.

3. Omani rial (OMR)

The Omani rial is currently worth around $2.60, or about 0.38 OMR per dollar.

Introduced in the 1970s, the currency reflects Oman’s reliance on oil and gas exports, which continue to play a major role in supporting the country’s economy.

4. Jordanian dinar (JOD)

The Jordanian dinar ranks fourth on the list, with one dinar valued at roughly $1.41. This means $1 exchanges for about 0.70 JOD.

Unlike many of its regional neighbours, Jordan’s economy is less dependent on oil. However, the country faces economic pressures linked to slow growth and rising public debt.

5. British pound sterling (GBP)

The British pound is currently worth about $1.37, with $1 equal to roughly £0.72.

One of the world’s oldest currencies, the pound has been in use for centuries and was officially decimalised in 1971.

6. Gibraltar pound (GIP)

The Gibraltar pound is pegged at a fixed rate to the British pound, meaning it moves in line with sterling.

Introduced in the 1920s, the currency is used in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located at the southern tip of Spain.

7. Swiss franc (CHF)

The Swiss franc is valued at around $1.28, with $1 exchanging for about 0.77 CHF.

Introduced in 1850, the franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven currency, supported by Switzerland’s political stability and strong financial system.

8. Cayman Islands dollar (KYD)

The Cayman Islands dollar trades at about $1.19 per unit, meaning $1 is worth roughly 0.83 KYD.

Introduced in the 1970s, the currency is pegged to the US dollar. The Cayman Islands is known globally as an offshore financial centre.

9. Euro (EUR)

The euro, which entered physical circulation in 2002, is the official currency of 20 out of the European Union’s 27 member states. One euro currently buys about $1.18, making $1 worth approximately €0.84.

10. US dollar (USD)

The US dollar completes the top 10 list, with most global currencies valued at less than $1 per unit.

Created in the 1700s, the dollar remains the world’s most traded currency and serves as legal tender in the United States and several other countries, including Ecuador. The US economy also remains the world’s largest by gross domestic product (GDP).

