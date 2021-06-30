A video clip of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state assuring Nigerians to never leave the Peoples Democratic Party has gone viral

Matawalle, who was at that time a member of the opposition party, called on God to punish him if he left PDP

The Zamfara state governor, however, officially defected to the ruling APC on Tuesday, June 29, at a special grand rally

Zamfara state - Reactions have continued to trail the recent defection of Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Matawalle took a number of Nigerians by surprise as he announced his defection in Gusau, the state capital at a special grand rally where he was welcomed by Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee.

Governor Matawalle had earlier sworn never to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

However, back in 2019, the northern state leader swore in the name of God to never harm the opposition.

Sahara Reporters shared a video of the governor vowing not to do anything to hurt the PDP. Matawalle speaking in Hausa language called on God to punish him if he intends to do any harm.

He said:

"I swear by God, I will lead you for the sake of God. If I have any intention to harm you or harm our party PDP, may God not give me what I want in this world and the hereafter."

Zamfara APC reacts as Matawalle joins ruling party

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC has reacted to the defection of Governor Matawalle to the party from PDP.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by Senator Kabiru Marafa, the party reeled out its stance on the defection of the governor and the steps taken so far.

Marafa, also informed party stakeholders on the activities of the party hierarchy at the national level to ensure a level playing ground for all members of the APC in Zamfara state.

Buni appoints Matawalle as APC leader

Meanwhile, Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state has been named as the new APC leader in the state.

The new change was announced by the national chairman of APC Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday, June 29.

He announced this while handing over the party’s flag to Governor Matawalle who was received into the APC at a rally in Gusau.

