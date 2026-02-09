A Nigerian mother shared a video showing how her young son took a roll of powdered milk from a shop without her knowledge

She said she only discovered the milk after getting home and immediately returned to the shop to apologise and give it back

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many parents sharing similar experiences involving their children

A Nigerian mother sparked mixed reactions on social media after she shared what her young child did after they both went to a shop to quickly buy a product.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady, identified as @pattricia402, shared how her young son took a roll of powdered milk from someone's shop without either her knowledge or that of the shop owner.

In the video, she is seen carrying her young son on her back, with a roll of milk he had picked up without her knowing. She confirmed that she was not aware of what had happened until she got home to see it on his hands.

After realising it, @pattricia402 shared the moment she was going back to the shop to return the item to the shop owner.

She said:

"My boy go put me for trouble one day. I did not even know that he was holding something till we get home."

Reactions to child taking milk from shop

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

NickySignature wrote:

"Ah this is my boy he took plantain I only found out at the bus station I had to go back to shop the guy said just go with it, the funniest part he was chewing it."

Itz_cynne said:

"He is just a child, he took what he needed."

NAPOLEON commented:

"I did this when I was six years my mom fight the woman for accusing me, when she dropped me everything fell out."

Life with Ani wrote:

"I dey always put my baby hands in my armpit."

Watch the TikTok video below:

