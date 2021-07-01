Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reacted to the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle to the APC

Wike explained why Matawalle's decision to abandon the PDP is a bad idea considering his past comments on loyalty

Three former Peoples Democratic Party governors recently defected to the All Progressives Congress

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, says Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has dented his integrity for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 29, in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of a road project, Channels TV reported

Wike says defectors cannot be trusted

The Rivers state governor stated that it amounts to betrayal for Matawalle to defect from PDP to APC after vowing that he would never betray the party.

Wike said:

“People must have respect for themselves. There are things I cannot do for the sake of my children. In 2019, Matawalle said I will never leave PDP. I will never disappoint PDP. If I disappoint PDP, I will never have peace in my life. Today, what has happened? Is everything politics? It is not true. Everything cannot be politics. Your credibility, your integrity are important in life. I will never betray my people.”

Wike urges politicians to provide dividends of democracy to people

The politicians explained that governors should be concerned about the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people they govern rather than defecting to a party.

According to The Cable, he stated that his colleagues defecting to the APC lack conscience.

He said it is shameful that people who won the election on the platform of the party leave after assuming office.

Tinubu welcomes Matawalle to APC

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, has formally welcomed the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling party.

The former Lagos state governor commended Matawalle for not succumbing to the coercion and pressure mounted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop his defection, The Guardian reported.

that Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, said Governor Matawalle's action showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state.

