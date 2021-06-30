A PDP member in the House of Representatives says Governor Bello Matawalle made a mistake joining the APC

Governor Matawalle defected to the ruling party after months of speculations about his next political move

Honourable Teejay Yusuf says the governor is a political collateral who would be used for a plot with the APC ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Teejay Yusuf has berated Governor Bello Matawalle for decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 30, Hon. Yusuf, a PDP member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi state in the green chambers, asserted that it is in the PDP's interest that highly-placed members with suspicious loyalty leave the party.

Separating the wheat from the chaff

He said their exit from the party will enable the PDP to sort out itself before the next elections in 2023

He, however, stated that Governor Matawalle's secret alliance with the APC has been known to some PDP leaders since February 2020.

He added that the Zamfara governor is only making himself available as a mere pawn on APC's 2023 chessboard.

Part of the statement read:

“It is only a desperate political party that can be desperate for such a desperate man who is in a desperate situation politically and otherwise; let them go with him while we prepare a more serious person for his position in the next election.”

He added:

“I assure you that having bitten the hands that fed him and brought him to that position, he clearly runs the risk of becoming an orphaned political has-been by the end of 2023.

“Our findings are that intense intrigues within his new party include an agenda to neutralize a former governor of Zamfara and stop his aspiration lead their party so that one of the APC governors in the northwest can become a strong vice president for a weak president from the south in 2023.”

A worthy representative of his people

Meanwhile, Honourable Yusuf was recently honoured by the national body of the Kabba Students Union.

The union presented an award to the lawmaker at his office in recognition of his contribution towards education and students across Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal constituency.

The lawmaker shared the presentation of the award to him on his official Facebook page.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the national leadership of the PDP on Tuesday, June 29 slammed APC governors and the federal government for poaching its governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Matawalle to the APC.

On his part, the Zamfara state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the PDP.

Gusau said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

The deputy governor also stated that he is ready to assure the position of the PDP leader in the state.

