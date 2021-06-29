The presidency has shared some photos of proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu following his arrest outside the country

Buhari Sallau, Buhari's personal assistant on broadcast media, shared pictures of Kanu in handcuffs on his Facebook page

Legit.ng could not independently verify the authenticity of the images shared by the presidential aide on Tuesday, June 29

Abuja - Years after jumping bail, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested following a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

President Buhari's aide shares images of the arrested IPOB leader in handcuffs after he was captured. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

Shortly after Malami's announcement, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media, Buhari Sallau, shared photos of the proscribed leader of IPOB after his arrest on Facebook.

Although Legit.ng could not immediately verify the authenticity of the images shared, Sallau claimed that Kanu was brought back to Nigeria on Sunday, June 27.

75 northern groups declare outlawed IPOB's leader wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of 75 northern groups under the aegis of the Northern Consensus Movement had declared Kanu wanted.

The coalition in a statement on Thursday, June 17, announced a reward of N100 million for persons who can produce Kanu for the continuation of his trial for alleged treason.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the groups accused Kanu and the Eastern Security Network of masterminding the recent spate of attacks on northern communities in the southeast via what they called hate speech.

Nnamdi Kanu using Twitter to destabilise Nigeria - Lai Mohammed

In another related development, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, has accused Kanu of using the Twitter platform to destabilise Nigeria.

The minister told BBC News Africa during an interview on Monday, June 7, that the proscribed IPOB's leader has adopted Twitter as his means of propagating anti-Nigerian sentiments.

He said the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence prompted the federal government to suspend the operations of the platform in the country.

Source: Legit