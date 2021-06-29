Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions over the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In his comment, a Facebook user, Real Bobby, asked the federal government to thread with caution in handling Kanu's case to prevent ethnic conflicts in Nigeria.

In his opinion, he noted that the leader of the proscribed group did nothing to warrant his extradition and eventual arrest by the security personnel.

Nigerians have reacted to the arrest of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government. Credit: BuhariSallauOnline.

Source: Facebook

He said:

"The federal government should be careful how they handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu to avert the issue snowballing into ethnic conflicts. This man has done nothing wrong to be subjected to any kind of arrest. Those terrorizing the country are at their backyard."

Another Facebook user, Ngozi Busari, urged the federal government to address hunger in the country and make life bearable for the people.

She said:

"Is Kanu's issue the reason for the high cost of foodstuffs in the market, I beg Nigerians are hungry, no food for her citizens."

FG must go after Sunday Igboho, other secessionists

Adam Hashim hailed the arrest of Kanu, urging the security agents to go after a Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, members of Miyetti Allah and others terrorising the country.

In his opinion, Ebenezer George, another Facebook user, said Kanu's enemies are scattered everywhere. He described his arrest as being premeditated.

George said:

"His enemies are scattered everywhere. It might be a planned work. If he is brought before the court, everyone in the court is his enemy, what do we expect the sentence to be other than death. I think the problem is already around the corner."

FG arrests IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, announced the arrest of Kanu at a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

It was reported that Malami said Kanu would soon be brought before the Federal High Court where he had jumped bail.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja in response to years of the campaign for the Independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

Source: Legit Newspaper