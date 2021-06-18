A coalition of 75 northern groups has accused Nnamdi Kanu of masterminding the recent attacks on northerners in the southeast

The coalition, therefore, declared the leader of the outlawed IPOB wanted and vowed to give anyone who produces him a whooping sum of N100 million

Dr Awwal Aliyu who spoke on behalf of the coalition also urged the UK and other members of the international community to facilitate Kanu's repatriation to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of 75 northern groups under the aegis of the Northern Consensus Movement had declared wanted Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The coalition in a statement on Thursday, June 17, announced a reward of N100 million for persons who can produce Kanu for the continuation of his trial for alleged treason, The Nation reported.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the minority leader of the Senate, stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu who has jumped bail and fled from Nigeria. Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe

Legit.ng gathers that the group said the IPOB leader could also face "fresh terrorism and genocide charges".

Kanu accused of instigating attacks on northerners

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the groups accused Kanu and the Eastern Security Network of masterminding the recent spate of attacks on northern communities in the southeast via what they called hate speech, Vanguard also reported.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Dr Awwal Aliyu, said:

“We want him to answer for the killing and destruction of Northerners residing and undertaking lawful businesses in the southeastern part of Nigeria."

Coalition asks US, UK, EU to facilitate Kanu's repatriation

The colation has also surged the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union to facilitate Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria to face the charges against him.

Kanu was about four years ago arrested for treasonable felony. He spent some time behind bars until he was eventually granted bail.

Against the conditions of his bail, the IPOB leader found his way out of Nigeria and is currently believed to be in the UK.

His absence has since stalled his trial in Nigeria.

Nigerians react

Cyril Christian said on Facebook:

"What goes around comes around... Kanu once placed bounty on Governor Wike last year.....one can never win majority."

Angela AdaNgozi said:

"I beg 75 northern group make una take this money to settle our youths and graduates wey no get work so dem go be gainfully employed na ah ah. Dis one go make that una money de more useful to God Almighty. Make una reason this my talk as una de reason other things now. Make una also settle our electricity wahala too. Peace be to una."

Dauda Aliyu Garba said:

"Are (sic) the northern groups have authority to declare any person wanted?"

Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe should be in prison, deputy speaker declares

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has said the Senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, should be jailed over his inability to produce Kanu in court after standing surety for the IPOB leader.

According to Wase, Abaribe's case should not be different from that of Senator Ali Ndume.

Recall that Ndume was remanded in prison when he failed to produce the former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, whom he stood surety for.

Nnamdi Kanu using Twitter to destabilise Nigeria, Lai Mohammed says

In another related development, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, has accused Nnamdi Kanu of using the Twitter platform to destabilise Nigeria.

The minister told BBC News Africa during an interview on Monday, June 7, that the proscribed IPOB's leader has adopted Twitter as his means of propagating anti-Nigerian sentiments.

