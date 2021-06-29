Years after jumping bail and fleeing from Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu has finally been arrested and extradited to Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27

Having returned to Nigeria, Malami said Kanu will soon be brought before the court to continue his trial

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reportedly been arrested.

Daily Trust reported that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Also reporting the incident, The Punch quoted Malami as saying that Kanu will soon be brought before the Federal High Court where he had jumped bail.

He stated that Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27.

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader's ordeal

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja in response to years of the campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

He was granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

He has also been on the run since then after soldiers raided his father’s residence in Abia state.

Nnamdi Kanu using Twitter to destabilise Nigeria, Lai Mohammed says

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, said Kanu has been using the Twitter platform to destabilise Nigeria.

The minister said in an interview on Monday, June 7, that the IPOB leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has adopted Twitter as his means of propagating anti-Nigerian sentiments.

He said the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence prompted the federal government to suspend the operations of the platform in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nnamdi Kanu: 75 northern groups declare outlawed IPOB's leader wanted

Before his arrest, a coalition of 75 northern groups under the aegis of the Northern Consensus Movement had earlier declared Kanu wanted.

The coalition in a statement on Thursday, June 17, announced a reward of N100 million for persons who can produce the IPOB leader for the continuation of his trial for alleged treason.

Legit.ng gathered that the group said the IPOB leader could also face "fresh terrorism and genocide charges".

Source: Legit