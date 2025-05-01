Athletic Club will host Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao later tonight, May 1

This match marks the first meeting between the two sides in 12 years, when Bilbao famously knocked the Red Devils out of the competition en route to the final

With hopes of clinching the title, some Manchester United fans have even called on Pastor Jimmy Odukoya to pray for the club’s success

Manchester United will face Athletic Club tonight in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals at the Estadio de San Mames in Spain.

Manager Ruben Amorim is aiming to lift the Europa League title and secure qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The return of Matthijs de Ligt and attacking talisman Amad provides a significant boost for United ahead of the crucial clash.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim

Source: Getty Images

Man United fans turn to Pastor Odukoya for prayers

Fanatical Manchester United supporter Nnenna Okoronkwo has made a passionate appeal to Nigerian pastor Jimmy Odukoya to pray for the English giants ahead of their Europa League showdown.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoronkwo noted that the pastor, who leads the Fountain of Life Church, is known for making remarkably accurate predictions.

She added that a victory for the Red Devils would not only energise their fan base in Nigeria but also silence critics who continue to underestimate what she called 'the greatest club in England.' She said:

“Jimmy Odukoya is a passionate fan of Manchester United, and given that he is a pastor, his predictions on United matches are often accurate. I strongly believe today won’t be any different. I know today is not a Sunday service, but he needs to say something/

“We won the Europa League in the 2016/17 season, beating Ajax in the final. The amazing thing was that we defeated a Spanish club in the semifinals.

“Hopefully, we can do the same this season against Athletic Club.”

Manchester United player Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Source: Getty Images

How Man United qualified for semis

Manchester United completed a dramatic comeback to defeat Lyon 5-4 in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals at Old Trafford on April 17.

According to BBC, defender Harry Maguire netted the decisive goal in the final minute of extra time, after Lyon had held the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The win secured a 7-6 aggregate triumph for United, denying Lyon a return to the Europa League semifinals for the first time in nine years.

United started brightly, with goals from Manuel Ugarte in the 10th minute and Diogo Dalot just before halftime.

However, Lyon came out stronger in the second half, exploiting defensive lapses to level the score with goals from Corentin Tolisso in the 71st minute and Nicolás Tagliafico in the 77th per DailyMail.

Lyon shocked United in the first half of extra time, scoring twice through Rayan Cherki’s spectacular strike and Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty.

But United roared back in the second half of extra time. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty, Kobbie Mainoo added a composed finish, and finally, Maguire rose highest to nod home the winner, sealing an unforgettable 5–4 win on the night per UnitedInFocus.

Pastor Odukoya prays for Man Untied vs Fulham

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor and now Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United during a prayer session at his church.

Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, stating that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

However, the outcome saw Fulham kick the Red Devils out of the FA Cup tournament.

