Youths in Nigeria have been urged to stop condemning the country despite its many flaws and problems

The call was made by United Nations deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed while speaking with some students

According to him, the success of Nigeria will benefit all citizens regardless of their tribe and position

United Nations deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, has charged the Nigerian youths to stop condemning their country despite its many flaws.

A statement by a UN National Information Officer, Oluseyi Soremekun, said Mrs Mohammed made the call while addressing students at the Baze University, Abuja, last Thursday.

Amina Mohammed urges young Nigerians not to condemn the country. Photo: Amina J Mohammed

Source: Facebook

“You have got education, you have the tools, and you have a huge future ahead of you, and you are condemning yourself before you start on that journey. Do not do that! Be proud of Nigeria, your country; do not condemn her and do not lose hope,” Mrs Mohammed said.

Mrs Mohammed who was recently reappointed for a second five-year term also urged those who perceive there was more bad than good in Nigeria to have a rethink because, according to her, “If you will your country that way, that’s the direction it will go. Even if it is not so good, you need to will it to succeed, because the success of this country is yours. If you fail, we will have conflict after conflict.”

“If you think Nigeria is worse than better, then how are you going to turn it around?” Mrs Mohammed asked, stating further, “If you do not want to build this nation, I do not know where you want to go. I can assure you the world is not ready to take 240 million Nigerians. Therefore, let’s think about how to salvage it together.”

On young men and women “who are quick to compare Nigeria with other countries”, the Deputy Secretary-General urged them “to compare Nigeria with other countries with equal population and that had independence at the same time”.

“Do not compare apples with oranges,” she added.

