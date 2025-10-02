Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the release of three arrested native doctors in Anambra depends solely on the court process

The men, including Chigozie Nwangu (Akwa Okuko), face charges of promoting charms, aiding crime, and luring youths into get-rich-quick practices

Soludo tells Oba youths any pardon can only be considered after conviction, urging focus on fighting drugs, kidnapping, and “fast money” culture

Anambra state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, announced that the release of three indigenous doctors already on trial in the state depends solely on judicial factors.

The three men, Chigozie Nwangu, with other names including Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki of Oba, Eke Hit of Okija, and Onyeze Jesus of Nkpor, were in February arrested for allegedly disseminating get-rich-quick modalities, manufacturing charms for suspected criminals, and making youths believe that wealth will be obtained without effort.

Charles Soludo breaks silence as Anambra governor speaks on arrested native doctors’ case. Photo credit: @AnambraFirstNG

Source: Twitter

Anmabra youths demand release of Akwa Okuko

During a recent visit to Oba, the hometown of Nwangu, some youths appealed to the governor to intervene and secure his release.

They described him as a well-known figure in the community.

Soludo stresses court process

In his reply, Governor Soludo warned that the issue was no longer in his hands.

"You are demanding the release of Akwa Okuko, but I have to inform you that there is procedure. There is procedure for me to operate and there is procedure for the court as well. Where we are today is the procedure of the court," he asserted.

He accepted the feelings of the youths but maintained that the arrested native doctors' conduct had adversely affected numerous youths, Vanguard said.

Soludo speaks on possible pardon after conviction

The governor Soludo explained that any intervention could only come after the court had delivered its judgment, Punch reported.

"What we ought to be praying for is a quick trial. If he is found guilty and convicted, then your leaders can sit down with me, and we can talk about the possibility of a pardon. But until the judicial process is complete, my hands are tied," Soludo stated.

Soludo urges fight against social vices

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo makes fresh comment on case of arrested native doctors. Photo credit: @AnambraFirstNG

Source: Facebook

Professor Soludo also urged the youths to channel their energy into supporting community efforts against drug abuse, kidnapping, and the lure of “fast money.”

“Our government is committed to restoring values of hard work and integrity. That is the kind of society we must build in Oba, in Anambra, and across Nigeria,” he added.

Anambra 2025 poll: Soludo speaks of victory

