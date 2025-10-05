A lady has gone public with how she wooed her current boyfriend on X (formerly Twitter) some years ago

While noting that she was 'shameless' in making the move, she said their relationship would soon be three years old, as her bold move went well

A screenshot of her first chat about how she wooed her man has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many sharing their experiences

A lady, @simplytee23, has recounted how she wooed her man on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3, 2022.

She revisited the moment while reacting to the tweet of a netizen who was celebrating his relationship anniversary.

"I kidd you not when I say this is exactly how it started ( I'm shameless)😭✋🏽 We are celebrating 3 years together soon," she wrote while sharing her first chat with her man.

In the chat, she told the man that she found him cute and professed her love for him after he complimented her. Her tweet went viral, triggering mixed reactions.

Lady admits being scared of wooing man

In the comment section, she admitted that she was scared about making the first move, as she feared it would trend on X if it backfired.

" ....I was scared if things go sideways I was gonna trend on twitter as the girl that loves at first text😭😭😭 him posting the screenshots."

After their first chat, the lady disclosed that they exchanged numbers and took it up from there.

"It really was...after that we exchanged numbers to talk about our relationship dynamics. Ngl was scared that we won't be compatible, but God had other plans cause he gave me a best friend for life."

See the chat below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's chat

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the chat the lady posted below:

@LoneChildMJB said:

"When you meet your twin flame trust me the energy has no doubt 😂 you just feel it. No time for reserving words and all."

@RemedyRomance said:

"Wait. Was this from an initial first conversation via Twitter. Or this was a follow-up after a meet up.

"At times it may sound a bit easier. When other details are excluded.

"Where did you meet? Your first encounter? How did the whole thing start?"

@shazy_ttechgirl said:

"The last time I did this I cried hot tears 🤣😭.

"Lucky you o."

@Sphaa9293 said:

"This was your person and I can see you were already together spiritually but physically it was taking long … I’m happy 😊 for you guys ❤️ … wathola indoda, that doesn’t take advantage that u initiated it."

@Isagoentle12 said:

"I told her im gonna marry her the first time night i met her, been 14 yrs!"

@mr_jonesm said:

"I called her the love of my life the day after meeting her, at a work function mind you.

"🤣 They kept laughing at me, that time she intentionally didn’t want to sit next to me.

"Love her. 🥺"

@cronje_marlene said:

"How beautiful 🥹 I exclusively let a man lead when it comes to initial pursuit- I will flirt and drop hints but I just can’t bring myself to be this progressive lol."

