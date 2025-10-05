Jandor advises former President Goodluck Jonathan to ignore calls to contest in 2027, warning it would end in humiliation against Tinubu

He describes Tinubu as a seasoned political strategist whose strength and influence remain unmatched in Nigerian politics

Jandor commends Tinubu’s economic reforms, urging states and local governments to channel increased allocations toward public welfare

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to ignore calls urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election, warning that such a move would end in embarrassment.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos made the remark during an interview in Lagos, cautioning that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains too formidable for any contender to challenge at the polls.

Jandor warns Jonathan against risky 2027 comeback

Jandor described those encouraging Jonathan to re-enter the race as political opportunists seeking personal gain. He said the former president would be taking a needless gamble by running against Tinubu, whom he called a “master in the game of politics.”

“I disagree with people calling on Jonathan to re-contest, people saying Jonathan is the only person who can challenge Tinubu, citing his popularity and experience,” Adediran said.

“It was this same man (Tinubu) who defeated him (Jonathan) from the outside. So, they are not the same.”

He drew a clear distinction between Jonathan’s rise to power and Tinubu’s long political climb, insisting that leadership attained through chance cannot rival one achieved through calculated struggle.

“If you accidentally found yourself at the Aso Villa as President, it is different from somebody who gave his all to get there,” he said.

“They did all sorts for him not to get there, and he got there. Such a man cannot be put side by side with somebody who just slept and woke up and found himself on the seat of President.”

According to Jandor, any attempt by Jonathan to contest against Tinubu would amount to a waste of time and energy. He added that Jonathan should listen to his wife, Patience, who had also publicly advised against the idea.

Jandor described Tinubu’s political experience, personality, and influence as “intimidating,” saying the president’s record and reform efforts would likely secure him a second term. “Jonathan should not risk a humiliating defeat in 2027,” he said.

Tinubu’s reforms transforming Nigeria’s economy

Commending Tinubu for what he termed “bold and corrective economic reforms,” Jandor said the current administration has begun to correct long-standing distortions in the system.

He pointed to the removal of fuel subsidy as a major policy that has redirected national wealth from a few individuals to the states and local governments.

He also praised Tinubu for stabilizing the foreign exchange market, noting that the era of corrupt enrichment through currency rate discrepancies was over. “We can’t have a billionaire overnight through corrupt practices in foreign exchange. This man put a stop to that,” he said.

Jandor admitted that the reforms have caused temporary discomfort but maintained that the long-term effects would be positive. He challenged state and local governments to use the increased allocations to ease the hardship of citizens.

“At the macro level, the economy has taken a corner, undoubtedly, but the micro, of course, it takes time before it trickles down,” he said.

He concluded by urging the Nigerian Armed Forces to support the president in addressing insecurity, describing it as essential to sustaining the country’s reform gains.

