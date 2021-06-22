A physically challenged Nigerian man identified as Michael Showunmi has proven that there are still angels in human form

The kindhearted man disclosed on social media that he paid the school fees of three siblings whose mother is battling cancer

This is not the first act of kindness by the Nigerian man; Akinwunmi has been impacting lives positively in recent times

A physically challenged Nigerian man identified as Michael Showunmi has wowed people on social media after paying the school fees of three siblings whose parents had financial challenges.

Making the disclosure through his foundation on LinkedIn, Showunmi said the siblings are identified as Taiwo, Kehinde and Memunat Oshokoya.

According to the siblings, things are difficult for them because their mum was diagnosed with cancer.

The statement read:

"While we moved around doing our survey in helping 100 children back to school, I was led to a school. After my discussion with the principal, I met 3 siblings (Taiwo, Kehinde and Memunat Oshokoya) who haven’t paid their school fees.

"They shared with me how their Mum was diagnosed with cancer and how things have been very difficult. Their father lost his job as well."

The kids' father was surprised

According to Showunmi, the school principal called the kids' dad on phone and he rushed down to the school thinking that his children did something bad.

He was, however, surprised when he was told that Raising Star Africa, a nonprofit organisation, was willing to pay the children's school fees.

In Showunmi's words:

"He went dumbfounded, shedding tears for so long. I told the eldest to pat him. The boy was so happy he never stopped prostrating. I advised them to pay the kindness forward.

"The interesting part is..the principal called me the next day that she was moved by the kindness, that she gave their Father part of the school fees to go stock the home with foodstuffs for his family.. I was surprised!. #Kindness is infectious."

Showunmi's kindheartedness praised on social media

