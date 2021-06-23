Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been at the forefront of advocating for youths in politics in the last four years

The 46-years old Kogi state governor continued with his advocacy at a book launch in Abuja on Tuesday, June 23

Governor Bello stated that it is time for youths in Nigeria to be given a chance to run the affairs of the country

FCT, Abuja - Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has declared that Nigeria needs the energy and blood of its young population to make progress.

Bello made the comment while delivering his speech as the Guest Speaker at a book launch attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22.

Governor Bello has been consistent in his advocacy for young people to take over governance in Nigeria. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Governor Bello says young people need to be heard in Nigeria

The Kogi state chief executive who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, noted that it is time for young Nigerians to take up leadership positions in the country.

His words:

“The average youth in Nigeria has been conditioned to believe that positions of high trust or leadership are off-limits to him or her.

“This has created social patterns which reinforce juvenile conduct in young people and discourage them from aiming high enough, even well into their 30s and 40s. Those like me who try to challenge this status quo are often treated as upstarts and outcasts.

“More so, if we commit the cardinal political sin in Nigeria, that is, failure to have godfathers or refusal to bow to vested interests.”

Bello says the youths are more than capable of steering the ship of the nation

The governor stated that the capacity of the Nigerian youth to be the changemakers in the country needs is not in doubt.

He added:

“All around the world we have Nigerian youths making names for themselves and leading the global quest for a greater future in many fields. I believe we can replicate that story at home irrespective of the shortcomings of the system.”

Governor Bello also lamented that in Nigeria, gender, age, ability, tribe, religion and class are a few of the natural phenomena which have gradually become the legs on which marginalisation and discrimination stand.

He noted that the result is a general disenchantment with governance across the land.

Deputy governor Onoja also shared photos of the book launch on his official Facebook page.

The book titled 'The Buhari in Us' was written by a veteran journalist and public relations expert, Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the senior special assistant, media, and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu described President Muhammadu Buhari as the superstar of Nigeria's democracy while speaking at the book launch.

The presidential spokesman described the book as a compendium of President Buhari, adding that the author of the book has made the job of the president's spokespersons easier with the contents of the publication.

His words:

“People will be amazed by the contents of this book when they read it because it tells you who their president is. It brought the spotlight on President Buhari, and as his spokespersons, I and Femi (Adesina), we want to say this book makes our job a lot easier.”

Recall that Mallam Shehu had last week said some people were disappointed to have seen his principal in interviews and broadcasts recently.

Away from his usual style, President Buhari had in quick succession granted interviews to Arise TV and the Nigerian Television Authority.

The move had stunned some Nigerians as the president has been largely media-shy since he came into power in 2015.

